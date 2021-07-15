Sport Fashion Sakala checks in at Rangers amid Joey Veerman links By Press Association July 15, 2021, 5:44 pm Fashion Sakala has arrived at Ibrox (Jeff Holmes/PA) Summer signing Fashion Sakala arrived at Rangers as the Ibrox club were linked with another move. Sakala checked in at the club’s training ground after completing his move from Belgian side Oostende. The Zambian forward hit 16 goals last season and turned down offers from clubs in England, Spain and Italy to pledge his future to Rangers in May. 🤩 Fashion Is Here!👋 Welcome, Fashion Sakala. pic.twitter.com/iNZQ0TMRI4— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 15, 2021 Reports in Holland, meanwhile, claim Rangers have made a bid for Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman. De Telegraaf claims Gers have offered close to £4million for the 22-year-old, but Hellas Verona have offered more and the Ibrox club are short of the Dutch side’s valuation. Veerman hit nine goals in 35 games for Heerenveen last season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal John Lundstram sold on Rangers by Steven Gerrard’s vision and drive Jermain Defoe’s player/coach role confirmed as part of Rangers’ backroom shuffle Rangers will give ‘every last ounce of energy’ to retain title – James Tavernier Josh McPake joins Morecambe on loan after signing new Rangers contract