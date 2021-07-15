Fashion Sakala checks in at Rangers amid Joey Veerman links

Summer signing Fashion Sakala arrived at Rangers as the Ibrox club were linked with another move.

Sakala checked in at the club’s training ground after completing his move from Belgian side Oostende.

The Zambian forward hit 16 goals last season and turned down offers from clubs in England, Spain and Italy to pledge his future to Rangers in May.

🤩 Fashion Is Here! 👋 Welcome, Fashion Sakala. pic.twitter.com/iNZQ0TMRI4 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 15, 2021

Reports in Holland, meanwhile, claim Rangers have made a bid for Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman.

De Telegraaf claims Gers have offered close to £4million for the 22-year-old, but Hellas Verona have offered more and the Ibrox club are short of the Dutch side’s valuation.

Veerman hit nine goals in 35 games for Heerenveen last season.