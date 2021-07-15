Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Affray case against Nottinghamshire batsman Joe Clarke dropped

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 5:59 pm
Nottinghamshire’s Joe Clarke will not stand trial for affray (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nottinghamshire batsman Joe Clarke is no longer facing a charge of affray after the case against him was dropped.

The 25-year-old, who is rated as one of the most talented county players yet to receive a senior England cap, was charged following an incident in Powys last year and was expecting to stand trial in Mold Crown Court this week.

Clarke, alongside four co-defendants, submitted a not guilty plea at an initial hearing and has now been advised that the matter has been closed due to a lack of evidence.

A spokesperson for Clarke told the PA news agency: “Joe maintained his innocence throughout and co-operated fully with police in providing an account of the incident. Appearing before Welshpool Magistrates’ Court in June, Joe entered a not-guilty plea.

“We are pleased to advise that after a review of the evidence conducted by the Crown Prosecution Service following Joe’s first appearance, they have concluded that there was insufficient evidence and the case against Joe has been formally discontinued.”

Clarke could now play in Nottinghamshire’s final Vitality Blast group match against Leicestershire on Friday, with the reigning champions sitting top of the North section. He will then join up with Manchester Originals, his franchise for The Hundred, and is expected to play in the first men’s match of the new tournament against Oval Invincibles on July 22.

