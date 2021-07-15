Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Man Utd defender Millie Turner unimpressed as Adidas puts wrong name on picture

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 8:26 pm
Millie Turner has been with Manchester United for three years (Martin Rickett/PA).
Manchester United defender Millie Turner appeared less than impressed as she highlighted the club’s kit suppliers Adidas getting her name wrong on Thursday.

After United’s new home kit was launched earlier in the day, Turner posted a screenshot on Twitter of a piece of Adidas promotional material featuring a picture of her wearing the strip.

The picture had the name ‘Amy Turner’ displayed along the side of it, and the screenshot was accompanied by a message from Millie Turner saying: “Considering I’ve been at Manchester United for three years and an adidas athlete for two… You’d like to think adidas would get my name right.”

That was followed by a ‘hand over face’ emoji .

The 25-year-old’s fellow defender Amy Turner also played for United for the past three years, before joining Orlando Pride last month.

The PA news agency has contacted Adidas for comment.

