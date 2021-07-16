Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021
Football rumours: Arsenal enters the race for Tammy Abraham

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 7:04 am
Tammy Abraham/ Danny Ings (Nick Potts/ Mike Egerton/ PA)
What the papers say

Arsenal have reportedly joined the list of clubs interested in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. The Telegraph says the Blues have already made the 23-year-old available to Inter Milan, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund, with Arsenal eager to commence talks on Abraham’s situation. However, Abraham’s price tag of £40m could prove to be a sticking point, with the Gunners likely to need to sell players to get anywhere near it.

Tottenham’s pursuit of Danny Ings has hit a roadblock, with the Evening Standard reporting Southampton are reluctant to do business with the north London club. Spurs are believed to view Ings as an ideal partner for Harry Kane, but Southampton bosses are believed to still be sour on dealing with Tottenham after a bad experience when negotiating Pierre-Emilie Hojbjerg’s transfer last summer.

Brentford are preparing a club-record £13.5m offer for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, according to The Sun. A fee and payment structure has reportedly been agreed to by both clubs, with the Bees hopeful the 23-year-old’s inclusion will help bolster their defensive options for their debut Premier League campaign.

The Daily Mail reports Everton are set to sign 16-year-old striker Francis Okoronkwo from Sunderland in a deal worth up to £1m. He is expected to enter the club’s academy once the deal is ratified by the Premier League.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mohamed Salah: Fichajes reports Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is pushing club bosses to sign the Liverpool forward, should they be unable to acquire Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Emerson Palmieri: Calciomercato says Inter Milan, Roma and Napoli are all interested in the Chelsea defender.

