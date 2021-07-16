Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Early Open starters face challenging conditions as day two gets under way

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 7:54 am Updated: July 16, 2021, 7:58 am
Cloudy and windy conditions greeted the early starters for day two of The Open at Royal St George’s (David Davies/PA)
Cloudy and windy conditions greeted the early starters for day two of The Open at Royal St George’s (David Davies/PA)

Overcast and breezy conditions greeted the early starters on day two of the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George’s.

Overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen, on six under, was not due out until 2.59pm and with second-placed Jordan Spieth, another former champion, and fellow American Brian Harman also afternoon starters it offered others the opportunity to make an impact.

Rory McIlroy, on level par, was one of those hoping to make significant inroads into Oostuizen’s lead when he tees off at 10.20am.

Rory McIlroy leans on his putter
Rory McIlroy will be looking to make a move on the second day of The Open at Royal St George’s (David Davies/PA)

The same was applicable to Bryson DeChambeau, out in the afternoon with the intention of making his golf the talking point after becoming embroiled in a row with his club manufacturers on day one.

After posting a one-over 71, in which he hit just four of 14 fairways, the big-hitting 2020 US Open champion initially blamed his equipment saying “the driver sucks”.

Club manufacturers Cobra – who have designed the driver with a 46-inch shaft and only five degrees of loft specifically for the American with a scientific approach to the sport – did not take kindly to the comments.

Tour operations manager Ben Schomin called them “stupid” and said DeChambeau was “like an eight-year-old that gets mad at you”.

The Open 2021 – Day One – The Royal St George’s Golf Club
DeChambeau hit just four of 14 fairways on the opening day (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The world number number six subsequently apologised for speaking out of turn.

“The comment I made in my post round interview was very unprofessional. My frustration and emotions over the way I drove the ball boiled over,” DeChambeau wrote on Instagram.

“I sucked today, not my equipment. Cobra and I have worked together for over five years and they are some of the hardest working people in golf industry and make an incredible product.

“Their team is like family to me, especially Ben Schomin who has been there for me every step of the way since I started my career.

“I deeply regret the words I used earlier. I am relentless in pursuit of improvement and perfection. Part of that causes me to become outwardly frustrated at times.

“With the new speeds I am obtaining, my game is a constant work in progress and so is controlling my emotions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]