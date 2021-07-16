Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Celtic allowed around 9,000 fans for Champions League opener against Midtjylland

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 2:14 pm
Celtic will have about 9,000 fans present for their European opener (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic will have about 9,000 fans present for their European opener (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic have been granted permission to have about 9,000 fans in for their Champions League opener.

Aberdeen were earlier told they would have 5,665 supporters into Pittodrie for their first European match.

Celtic had hoped for a larger crowd for Tuesday’s second qualifying round tie against Danish side Midtjylland, which comes a day after Scotland moves to Level 0 coronavirus restrictions.

Current rules state outdoor events can be held in front of 500 fans but organisers can apply to have up to 2,000, which Celtic have secured for their friendly against Preston on Saturday.

Rules from Monday allow organisers to host 2,000 people as standard at outdoor events but applications can be made to local authorities to accommodate larger crowds.

Celtic were informed of the capacity restrictions following a meeting with the local safety advisory group, which is made up of representatives from Glasgow City Council, the emergency services and building regulators.

A club statement read: “Clearly, we have worked tirelessly in this area, we had pushed for many more fans to be given access and of course we are disappointed that more supporters will not be able to attend.

“However, we really look forward to welcoming our fans for the match on Tuesday, as we do on Saturday when we meet Preston North End.

“We can assure our supporters we will be doing all we can to work closely with the relevant authorities and welcome our fans back in even greater numbers in the coming weeks.”

Aberdeen had initially hoped to have 8,200 fans in for their first few matches of the season but expressed confidence earlier this week that they would be allowed 5,665 under one-metre social-distancing rules, following talks with council officials.

Dons supporters will need to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test to gain entry to Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash against BK Hacken.

Chairman Dave Cormack said: “This is a major step in the right direction and we’re grateful to the local authority for working closely with us to get to this stage.

“Ideally, we wanted to be able to accommodate all our season ticket members. However, 5,665 represents 73 per cent of the 7,800 season tickets sold to date.

“Based on our previous percentages of season ticket members take-up (55 per cent to 60 per cent) and the fact that some have indicated that they are not ready to attend games just yet, we believe we’ll be able to accommodate all who want to attend.”

Scotland is due to move beyond Level 0 restrictions on August 9, if the Scottish Government decides the data on Covid infections, hospitalisations and deaths allow for further easing of restrictions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal