Saturday, July 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ross County forfeit second Premier Sports Cup tie due to Covid-19 outbreak

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 4:56 pm
Ross County cannot face Dundee on Sunday (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Ross County have forfeited a second Premier Sports Cup tie following their Covid-19 outbreak.

County say they have pulled out of Sunday’s visit of Dundee “as players continue to recover from the effects of Covid-19 infection”.

Dundee have been awarded a 3-0 victory which will consign County to an early exit from the tournament after they were also unable to face Forfar in their opening group game.

A statement from the Scottish league stated: “Ross County informed the SPFL that, because of a number of players and staff having recently tested positive for Covid-19, they do not have sufficient players available to fulfill the fixture.

“We wish the affected players and staff at Ross County all the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with the club in the coming days, ahead of their next scheduled Premier Sports Cup match against Brora Rangers on Wednesday July 21.”

County shut down the club after a number of players and staff tested positive last week.

Players returned on Thursday but manager Malky Mackay stressed they would not rush anyone back into action and would carefully monitor the effects of the illness.

