Saturday, July 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Neymar’s new ‘do and James Milner on the ‘toilet’ – Friday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 6:10 pm
Neymar (left) Zlatan Ibrahimovic and James Milner (Martin Rickett/Niall Carson/Clive Brunskill/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 16.

Football

Neymar had a new hairstyle.

Some strike force.

James Milner was on the ‘toilet’.

Arsenal unveiled their new home kit.

Happy birthday Gareth Bale.

David Beckham had the ‘Foden’.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was on his holidays.

Hibernian mock Serie A.

Lucas Digne was taking a breather.

Manuel Locatelli was enjoying a post-Euro break.

Cricket

Virat Kohli was back in training.

Olympics

Olympic prep continued.

Cycling

Eddy Merckx encouraged Mark Cavendish to take his record for Tour de France stage wins, telling him: “I hope you win the Tour de France stage today.”

Geraint Thomas was among familiar names.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was getting used to the new rules.

Lando Norris knew what day it was.

New helmet for Lewis Hamilton.

Nice team touch from Mick Schumacher.

MMA

Conor McGregor as modest as ever.

Boxing

Friday motivation from Carl Froch.

