Fashion Sakala trains with Rangers team-mates after completing quarantine

Fashion Sakala trained with his team-mates on Friday following his arrival with Rangers but he may have to wait further for his introduction to the first team as he builds towards full fitness.

The Zambia international arrived at Ibrox on Thursday after a 10-day quarantine period following his move from Belgian side Oostende.

Rangers step up their pre-season campaign on Saturday when they host Arsenal, seven days after manager Steven Gerrard was scathing of their attacking play following a 1-0 defeat by Tranmere.

“Now I am here, I am looking forward to continuing this beautiful journey,” Sakala told Rangers TV.

“It’s amazing to be here. I tried to take in pictures and watch games but it’s not the same. What you see on TV is different to seeing it in person. It’s massive.

“I feel like it’s time to start playing football now.

“I’m still looking to get back to full fitness and I believe that I’ve started a lot because I was doing individual training.”

Gerrard is set to give key players an hour of action against Arsenal after playing different sides in each half in previous friendlies.