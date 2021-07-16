Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Fashion Sakala trains with Rangers team-mates after completing quarantine

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 7:00 pm
Rangers host Arsenal at Ibrox (Craig Foy/PA)
Rangers host Arsenal at Ibrox (Craig Foy/PA)

Fashion Sakala trained with his team-mates on Friday following his arrival with Rangers but he may have to wait further for his introduction to the first team as he builds towards full fitness.

The Zambia international arrived at Ibrox on Thursday after a 10-day quarantine period following his move from Belgian side Oostende.

Rangers step up their pre-season campaign on Saturday when they host Arsenal, seven days after manager Steven Gerrard was scathing of their attacking play following a 1-0 defeat by Tranmere.

“Now I am here, I am looking forward to continuing this beautiful journey,” Sakala told Rangers TV.

“It’s amazing to be here. I tried to take in pictures and watch games but it’s not the same. What you see on TV is different to seeing it in person. It’s massive.

“I feel like it’s time to start playing football now.

“I’m still looking to get back to full fitness and I believe that I’ve started a lot because I was doing individual training.”

Gerrard is set to give key players an hour of action against Arsenal after playing different sides in each half in previous friendlies.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal