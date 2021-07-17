Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jermain Defoe picks up injury as Rangers earn friendly draw against Arsenal

By Press Association
July 17, 2021, 4:20 pm
Rangers striker Jermain Defoe picks up injury in pre-season friendly against Arsenal (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers twice threw away the lead to draw 2-2 with Arsenal in their Ibrox friendly, but a first-half injury to veteran striker Jermain Defoe may give the Scottish champions cause for concern ahead of the new season.

Around 2,000 Gers fans returned to the Govan stadium for the first time since coronavirus restrictions began in March 2020, and they cheered defender Leon Balogun opening the scoring in the 14th minute with a header from a James Tavernier corner.

Nuno Tavares, the Portuguese left-back signed from Benfica and making his Gunners debut, rifled in a leveller from close range on 22 minutes, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who missed an earlier chance, headed a cross from Cedric Soares wide.

Gers goalkeeper Allan McGregor was then called into action to save from Folarin Balogun.

After Defoe pulled up and limped off to be replaced by Scott Wright, defender Calvin Bassey cleared a close-range shot from Aubameyang off the line.

Arsenal, managed by former Gers midfielder Mikel Arteta, made five interval substitutions, one of which saw the introduction of former Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.

McGregor made saves from Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe as the slick-moving north London outfit continued to dominate the ball before both sides made a host of changes.

Rangers striker Cedric Itten headed in a corner from fellow substitute Glenn Middleton in the 75th minute and another replacement, Stephen Kelly, blasted a shot straight at Arsenal substitute keeper Karl Hein.

However, in the 83rd minute, Arsenal sub Eddie Nketiah levelled with a drive from 10 yards after slack defending from the home side, although from an Ibrox perspective, with a new league campaign and Champions League qualifiers looming, the injury to Defoe will perhaps be more of a worry.

