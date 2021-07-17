Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021
Sport

Mikel Arteta hails ‘great debut’ from Nuno Tavares

By Press Association
July 17, 2021, 6:02 pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, pictured, was happy with Nuno Tavares’ debut (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, pictured, was happy with Nuno Tavares’ debut (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was pleased with Nuno Tavares’s scoring debut in the 2-2 friendly draw with Rangers at Ibrox.

The 21-year-old Portuguese left-back, signed from Benfica last weekend, levelled in the 23rd minute with a drive from close range after Gers defender Leon Balogun had opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a header from a James Tavernier corner.

The London club controlled the game for the most part and missed a series of chances but fell behind in the 75th minute when Gers striker Cedric Itten headed in a corner from fellow substitute Glenn Middleton – but that was cancelled out in the 83rd minute by Arsenal replacement Eddie Nketiah.

Former Gers midfielder Arteta, given a good reception by the 2,000 home fans allowed inside the stadium, said of Tavares on Arsenal’s official website: “Great debut, (scoring) with his right foot as well.

“He has only been with us a few days but you can already see his qualities, his physicality and the quality he has on the ball as well.

“He is integrating with the lads really well, so it is a good start.”

Tavares, who was replaced at half-time, said: “I feel very happy with my first goal for Arsenal. I was so excited for this and today I did it.

“I felt good. It was a good game for me and for us. A good test. I think we had a good match and we learned a lot.”

On the overall performance, following a 2-1 defeat at Hibernian, Arteta said: “I’m really pleased with the performance.

“I think we dominated the game, we created so many chances – I counted about eight or 10 clear chances to score – but this game is decided in both boxes.

“We created so many chances but we are not converting enough.

“Today we should’ve scored many more goals and with the quality of the players we have up front, they have to demand much more of themselves.

“But at least we are getting there, the process is becoming much clearer, much better.

“Without the ball as well, we worked really hard and were really efficient.

“We won a lot of balls in the final third so there are a lot of positives to take.

“It’s much better from the other day and physically we were already better in the second game.

“The organisation was better, individually they played better, but I really liked the collective understanding of the game and how we executed a lot of things we’ve been working on in the training pitch.”

