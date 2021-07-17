Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Chelsea bid farewell to Milan-bound Olivier Giroud – Saturday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 17, 2021, 7:46 pm
Olivier Giroud has joined AC Milan (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 17.

Football

Fikayo Tomori welcomed former Chelsea team-mate Olivier Giroud to AC Milan.

Chelsea said goodbye to the Frenchman.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was on target.

Leeds finally returned to the Premier League a year ago today.

Ferran Torres was doing his bit for the environment.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was not interested in a haircut.

Jesse Lingard was back in Manchester United training.

Cricket

Virat Kohli was loving his work.

The Barmy Army imagined.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton loved his new head gear.

Lando Norris was in the zone at Silverstone.

MMA

There is only one Conor McGregor!

Olympics

Olympians continued their prep.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas took a trip down memory lane.

Boxing

Fight Camp got closer.

