Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

We were terrible – David Martindale disappointed with Livingston display

By Press Association
July 17, 2021, 8:46 pm
Livingston manager David Martindale (Jane Barlow/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale (Jane Barlow/PA)

Livingston boss David Martindale was reluctant to use their coronavirus issues as an excuse for their “terrible” display in a 2-1 defeat by Alloa.

Bruce Anderson gave Livi the lead after Alloa striker Conor Sammon had missed a series of first-half chances but goals from Scott Taggart and Alan Trouten in the final 10 minutes earned Alloa three points.

Martindale had shut Livi’s stadium down on Thursday and Friday following Covid issues and revealed five players had tested positive during pre-season, including Craig Sibbald and Jason Holt.

But he still expected much better from his team at the Indodrill Stadium.

“I thought we were terrible from start to finish, I don’t think we were good enough all over the park,” Martindale told LFC Live. “Lethargic, slow, no tempo to the game, we weren’t up to second balls quickly enough.

“It was a difficult, difficult game made even more difficult by us.

“I want to give Alloa credit because I don’t want to sit here and say how bad we were.

“We had a lot of possession and did nothing with it, our rotation and movement wasn’t good enough and we were far too slow in possession.”

When asked if the shutdown had an impact, he said: “I am going to say yes but I don’t want to say yes. It obviously has but it shouldn’t have had that big an impact on the game.

“Sibbs and Holty played more than I wanted them to play but the starting 11 was more than capable of winning that game of football and, as much as we dominated possession, we didn’t do enough with it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal