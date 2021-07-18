Sport Stevie Mallan joins Turkish side Malatyaspor on two-year deal By Press Association July 18, 2021, 10:46 am Stevie Mallan has left Hibernian (PA) Stevie Mallan has joined Turkish Super Lig side Malatyaspor on a permanent transfer from Hibernian. The 25-year-old moved to Malatayspor on loan in January and scored twice in the league. The former St Mirren and Barnsley midfielder has signed a two-year contract. Mallan scored 18 goals in 90 appearances for Hibs after arriving in the summer of 2018. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Josh Ginnelly keen to repay Robbie Neilson after joining Hearts on two-year deal New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou handed Rangers clash four games into new season Caley Thistle winger Daniel MacKay completes move to Hibernian on four-year deal Craig Brewster: You never know when it will be your year in Scottish Cup