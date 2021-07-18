Stevie Mallan joins Turkish side Malatyaspor on two-year deal

Stevie Mallan has joined Turkish Super Lig side Malatyaspor on a permanent transfer from Hibernian.

The 25-year-old moved to Malatayspor on loan in January and scored twice in the league.

The former St Mirren and Barnsley midfielder has signed a two-year contract.

Mallan scored 18 goals in 90 appearances for Hibs after arriving in the summer of 2018.