Sunday, July 18th 2021
Coventry great George Curtis dies aged 82

By Press Association
July 18, 2021, 1:20 pm
George Curtis has died aged 82 (PA)
Coventry are mourning one of the men who helped mastermind their 1987 FA Cup triumph following the death of George Curtis at the age of 82.

The former Sky Blues defender, who was nicknamed “Iron Man” during his playing days, joined forces with chief coach John Sillett to guide the club to a 3-2 victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

A statement on City’s official website said: “Coventry City Football Club are devastated to learn of the death of Sky Blues icon George Curtis at the age of 82.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Coventry City and the whole Sky Blue community are with George’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

A redoubtable central defender, Curtis made 543 appearances for Coventry between 1956 and 1969 and captained the club as it climbed from Division Three South to the old first division.

Following retirement, he worked in a series of commercial roles at Highfield Road and served as managing director, although it for was his partnership with Sillett that he was best remembered by another generation of fans.

