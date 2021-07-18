Hampshire turn on the style to book quarter-final spot

Hampshire stormed to an astonishing six-wicket victory with 42 balls to spare over Glamorgan to reach the Vitality Blast quarter-finals.

Having started the day in sixth place in the South Group, and chasing 185 for victory, the home side needed to beat the total inside 14.1 overs to leapfrog fourth-placed Surrey, and they did so. Gloucestershire’s defeat later on meant they were able to claim fourth spot in their group.

Joe Weatherley struck 43 from 13 balls and D’Arcy Short powered his way to 69 from 30 at the Ageas Bowl.

🙌 HAWKS WIN!🙌 A whirlwind batting display sees us over the winning line after just 13 overs! 🤯 Joe Weatherley – who only faced 13 balls for his 43* – hitting the winning boundary! 💪 pic.twitter.com/5Sz0t740rS — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) July 18, 2021

Sussex booked their place in the quarter-finals after a four-wicket win over Kent at Canterbury.

Luke Wright hit 39 and Delray Rawlins struck 33 as Sussex chased down the required total of 130 for six with 2.5 overs to spare.

Kent, who had already ensured top spot in the group, batted first but lost wickets early and were unable to recover, with Ravi Bopara the pick of a strong bowling attack including Jofra Archer and Rashid Khan.

The Sharks will face @YorkshireCCC in an away quarter-final tie, as they bid for a second Finals Day appearance in four years 🏆 The match will take place on either the 24th, 25th, 26th or 27th of August. #SharkAttack pic.twitter.com/u8MwwIjsxI — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) July 18, 2021

Tom Lammonby smashed a career-best 90 off just 36 balls as Somerset booked a home quarter-final with a 23-run win over Gloucestershire at Taunton.

The 21-year-old left-hander hit 11 fours and four sixes to lead the home side to 183 for seven, and Gloucestershire could only reply with 160 for six.

🗣| SAM ROBSON@KevinHandBBC caught up with Sam Robson after he hit his first T20 half century for Middlesex in our final T20 match of the season. Watch Here ⬇️ | #OneMiddlesex — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) July 18, 2021

Sam Robson was only playing his seventh T20 match but hit 60 as Middlesex beat Essex by nine runs at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Middlesex made 169 for five before Afghanistan international Mujeeb Ur Rahman took two for 18 to put the brakes on a promising chase, ensuring the visitors did not finish bottom of the South Group.

INCREDIBLE FROM TOM LAMMONBY!!!!! 89 from 36 balls!! Somerset 182/6 from 20 overs LIVE CLIPS ➡️ https://t.co/dF6GhNA901 #SOMvGLO#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/4IGqnyK6Lw — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) July 18, 2021

Josh Inglis scored his second century of this year’s Blast to deny Worcestershire a place in the quarter-finals as Leicestershire finished their North Group fixtures with a seven-wicket victory.

The Rapids batted first and reached 169 for six, but it was not enough, as Inglis made the visitors pay for a dropped catch on 14 as he reached a career-best unbeaten 118 off 61 to see the Foxes home with 13 balls to spare.

Birmingham Bears moved above the Rapids to qualify thanks to a 14-run win over Northamptonshire.

Chris Benjamin struck an unbeaten 60 on debut as the Bears reached 191 for five, having recovered from 68 for four.

The Steelbacks hit 177 for eight in reply and threatened briefly when Rob Keogh struck an unbeaten 55 from 33 deliveries, but the bowlers kept the pressure on and restricted their total.

Carsey is fit & well; thanks to everyone for the well wishes🙌#ForThe @CarseBrydon pic.twitter.com/D2qitUNYCX — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) July 18, 2021

Nottinghamshire cruised to a 78-run victory over Durham, although the game was marred by a nasty injury to Brydon Carse.

The bowler was hit in the face by an Alex Hales drive when he slipped in his follow-through in the fourth over and played no further part in the match.

Ben Duckett, with an unbeaten 74 from 41 balls, and 43 not out off 17 balls by Steven Mullaney propelled the Outlaws to 221 for four, which was far too much for Durham.