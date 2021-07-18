Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Marc Guehi completes an £18million switch from Chelsea to Crystal Palace

By Press Association
July 18, 2021, 7:26 pm
Marc Guehi has joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea on a five-year deal (Tess Derry/PA)
Marc Guehi has completed his £18million switch from Chelsea to Crystal Palace, signing a five-year deal with the Eagles.

The 21-year-old impressed across 18 months of two loans at Swansea and has now made the Selhurst Park move.

Guehi becomes one of the first recruits of Patrick Vieira’s managerial tenure with the Eagles.

“I’m very excited, it’s a great opportunity for me to come to such a big club in the Premier League,” said Guehi.

“I’m really excited to get going. The club is taking a really exciting direction with the new gaffer that’s come in.

“A lot of good young players are here and obviously such a stable club with top players really enticed me and made me want to come.”

Guehi was born in the Ivory Coast but grew up in London and joined Chelsea aged eight. The England Under-21 cap now faces a new challenge with Eagles chairman Steve Parish excited by what the new recruit can offer.

“We’re delighted to have signed Marc for Crystal Palace,” said Parish.

“He’s an exciting talent and one we believe will be a valuable addition to the squad as we build towards the coming season.”

