Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jordan Spieth rues a couple of ‘dumb mistakes’ which cost him a shot at title

By Press Association
July 18, 2021, 7:40 pm
Jordan Spieth blamed two “dumb mistakes” for costing him the chance of winning a second Open Championship title (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jordan Spieth blamed two “dumb mistakes” for costing him the chance of winning a second Open Championship title (Richard Sellers/PA)

Open runner-up Jordan Spieth blamed a couple of “dumb mistakes” at the end of his third round for costing him the chance of winning a second Claret Jug.

The 2017 champion was 11 under when he walked onto the 17th tee on Saturday, the same score as eventual champion Collin Morikawa.

However, he bogeyed both – missing a par putt on the last from a couple of feet – and he left the course, after a 45-minute session on the putting green, furious with himself.

Jordan Spieth pulls his cap down over his eyes
Spieth missed a short par putt on the 18th green on Saturday night which sent him home angry (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“The finish yesterday was about as upset as I’ve taken a finish of a round to the house,” he said after a round of 66 which matched that of Morikawa’s on the last day at Royal St George’s.

“I walked in and said ‘Is there something that I can break?’ I knew that was so important because I would have been in the final group.

“So I’m upset because I really felt like I played well enough to win and made a couple of really dumb mistakes that possibly if I had maybe played the week before, wouldn’t have made.

“Like just stepping in and missing a couple footer on 18 yesterday, not really thinking about it.

“I finished two-over on those holes, which what was frustrating as it would have been three of us (plus overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen) separated by at least three shots from the field and I would have been in the final group.

“So it was kind of a double whammy there. But at the same time, I did everything I could in the past few hours to win this championship.

“What good does it do to be upset? You come out today (thinking) ‘Yes, I should be leading the tournament’. That’s how I felt.

“But now I get to play with a chaser’s mentality, which sometimes can be with a bit more freedom.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal