Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: Arsenal face fight for Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 8:50 am
Manuel Locatelli impressed for Italy at Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)
Manuel Locatelli impressed for Italy at Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

Arsenal are reportedly willing to pay Sassuolo’s £34million asking price for Italy’s Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli. However, the Sun says the 23-year-old midfielder would prefer to join Juventus while the Telegraph claims Locatelli is keen to play Champions League football next season, which is not in the Gunners’ favour.

Mikel Arteta’s men are seemingly close to landing Brighton defender Ben White and Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga. The Telegraph reports Arsenal have agreed a £50m deal for England defender White, who will commit to a contract running until 2026 once he returns from holiday. The paper states Belgium Under-21 international Lokonga is also on his way to north London for a fee of €17.5m (£15m) plus €4.5m (£3.85m) in potential add-ons.

The Express says Brighton will use some of their windfall from the White deal to tempt Celtic into selling French striker Odsonne Edouard, 23.

Chelsea have offered 20-year-old England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich in a swap deal for the German club’s 25-year-old French winger Kingsley Coman, according to L’Equipe.

The Mirror reports Everton are closing in on a deal for winger Andros Townsend, who is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace, and also says new boss Rafael Benitez is pursuing Bayer Leverkusen wide-man Demarai Gray. The Sun adds that Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is close to switching to Goodison Park.

Manchester United are the main interested party in England defender Kieran Trippier but Atletico Madrid want to keep hold of their man, according to AS.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alexandre Lacazette: The Mirror says Arsenal are looking to sell the 30-year-old French striker in order to fund potential summer business.

Denzel Dumfries: Inter Milan want to sign the Holland international from PSV Eindhoven but can only afford to commit to a loan deal, according to Calciomercato.

Clement Lenglet: As per AS, Premier League rivals Everton and West Ham have approached Barcelona over a deal for the 26-year-old France defender.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal