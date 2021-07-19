Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Celtic leave Kristoffer Ajer and Olivier Ntcham out of Champions League squad

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 11:56 am Updated: July 19, 2021, 12:06 pm
Olivier Ntcham and Kristoffer Ajer have been left out of Celtic’s Champions League squad (Andrew Milligan/Jane Barlow/PA)
Olivier Ntcham and Kristoffer Ajer have been left out of Celtic’s Champions League squad (Andrew Milligan/Jane Barlow/PA)

Kristoffer Ajer and Olivier Ntcham have been left out of Celtic’s Champions League squad.

The Norway defender and French midfielder were not included in the Hoops squad registered with UEFA ahead of the first leg of the Champions League qualifier against Danish side Midtjylland at Parkhead on Tuesday night.

Ajer has had a fitness issue but he has been heavily linked with a move to Brentford while there has been speculation about the future of Ntcham, who was sent out on loan to Marseille in the second part of last season.

When asked about the Norwegian following Saturday’s 1-0 friendly defeat by Preston, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said: “I’m concentrating on the ones who are involved.

“I can’t afford to waste time on anyone other than the ones who are here and committed to being here.”

Recent recruit Osake Urhoghide is in Postecoglou’s squad but fellow new signings Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi have not been included.

There is scope for Celtic to add two players to the squad before midnight on Monday (tonight).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]