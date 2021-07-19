Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Cillian Sheridan and Ian Lawlor join Dundee

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 1:08 pm
Cillian Sheridan, (in Kilmarnock kit) signs for Dundee (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Dundee have announced the signing of striker Cillian Sheridan and goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

Sheridan has signed a two-year deal with the Dens Park club, following a two-week trial period.

The 32-year-old Irish striker started his career with Celtic and has previously played with Motherwell, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock in his well-travelled career.

Most recently, Sheridan, capped three times for Republic of Ireland, was with Polish side Wisla Plock.

Fellow Irishman Lawlor, 26, also joins the club on a two-year deal after departing Doncaster.

The 26-year-old came through Manchester City’s academy before loan spells at Barnet and Bury preceded a permanent move to Doncaster in 2017, from where he had loan spells with Scunthorpe and, most recently, Oldham.

Both transfers are subject to international clearance.

