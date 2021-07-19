Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Andrew Shinnie signing a ‘real coup’ for Livingston, says boss David Martindale

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 3:42 pm
Andrew Shinnie has arrived from Charlton (Steven Paston/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale has hailed a transfer “coup” after capturing Andrew Shinnie on a two-year deal.

The former Scotland cap arrives from Charlton, where he scored three goals in 29 appearances last season.

The 32-year-old was previously with Birmingham and Luton after leaving Inverness in 2013, although he spent a season on loan with Hibernian alongside Livi assistant boss Marvin Bartley.

Martindale said: “I’m over the moon to bring someone of Andrew’s quality to the club. I honestly think it’s a real coup for the club and testament to Livingston FC as a whole that Andrew decided to sign here for the next two seasons.

“I see Andrew operating anywhere along the front four. He is technically gifted, looks after the ball well and understands the game.

“He brings a wealth of experience to the squad and I’m sure will prove an invaluable asset going forward, both on and off the park.

“You simply don’t play the number of games at the level Andrew has without being a very good footballer.

“Andrew showed a desire to come to the club from our first phone call and the board has backed both Marvin and I’s judgement. Marvin played with him at Hibs and has played a big part in persuading Andrew to sign with Livingston.

“I am excited to see Andrew in a Livingston shirt and know he will prove to be a great signing.”

Shinnie could feature in Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Raith Rovers.

