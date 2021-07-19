Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Lord’s to turn red on day two of second Test between England and India

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 4:02 pm
Lord’s will turn red again in August for the Ruth Strauss Foundation (John Walton/PA)
Lord’s will turn red again in August for the Ruth Strauss Foundation (John Walton/PA)

Lord’s will once again be turning red during next month’s Test match between England and India, in honour of the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

On Friday August 13, the second day of the second LV= Insurance Test, fans will be invited to dress in red, while both teams will wear commemorative shirts as part of fundraising activities across the day.

The charity was set up by former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss in memory of his late wife, who died of non-smoking related lung cancer aged just 46. This year’s event is the third of its kind, following a launch at the home of cricket in 2019 and a follow-up at Emirates Old Trafford last summer.

This year’s #RedforRuth day is hoping to raise awareness and increase the reach of the foundation’s new family support service, aimed at preparing children and dependents for bereavement.

Announcing the news, Strauss said: “We are delighted to once again see Lord’s turn Red for Ruth and are grateful for the ongoing support of the cricketing family and wider public.

“It’s through people’s generosity that we are able to bring Ruth’s vision of supporting families facing one of life’s toughest tests to life.

“Through the work of the foundation and the launch of the family support service we can give families who find themselves in a similar position to ours the help and guidance that is so badly needed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal