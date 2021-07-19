Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021
Sport

Fans enjoy ‘freedom day’ but impact of Government’s Covid passport plan unclear

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 10:26 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced large events will require coronavirus passports from October (Alberto Pezzali/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced large events will require coronavirus passports from October (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

A full house watched the darts while racegoers also enjoyed England’s ‘freedom day’ but there is confusion over how sporting events will be affected by the Government’s latest Covid-19 announcement.

While 2,000 raucous fans packed into Blackpool’s Winter Gardens to watch the World Matchplay darts, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that a full vaccination passport will be a requirement for entry to “venues where large crowds gather” from the end of September.

The Racecourse Association has already said it is anticipating a “significant logistical operation” after the latest announcement.

Other governing bodies such as the Premier League and the England and Wales Cricket Board have yet to comment on how the new rules will affect them going forward.

Nevertheless, the Winter Gardens was the first beneficiary of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

While Wimbledon had capacity crowds for the women’s and men’s finals and Silverstone welcomed 140,000 spectators at the British Grand Prix as part of the Government’s pilot scheme, Monday was the first day all sporting events could host a full house.

The World Matchplay started on Saturday in front of around 800 spectators, but the venue layout had to be redesigned after Sunday night’s action in order to admit a capacity crowd.

Fans were back at the tables to enjoy the return of the traditional walk-ons and belt out the usual songs with former world champions Michael Van Gerwen and Gary Anderson among those in action.

Racecourses at Windsor, Beverley and Cartmel were also able to fully open their doors for the first time since the pandemic his early last year.

