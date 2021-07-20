Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
On this day in 2012: Man Utd confirm offer for Arsenal captain Robin Van Persie

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 6:02 am
Robin Van Persie, left, signed for Manchester United under manager Sir Alex Ferguson in the summer of 2012 (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sir Alex Ferguson confirmed Manchester United had made a bid for Arsenal captain Robin Van Persie on this day in 2012.

Reports earlier in the day suggested United, Premier League champions Manchester City and Italian giants Juventus had each submitted offers for the Holland forward.

In-demand Van Persie had been named PFA Players’ Player of the Year for the 2011-12 season after scoring 30 Premier League goals for the Gunners to claim the Golden Boot.

“Obviously Arsenal have given out the fact that we’ve made a bid for him,” said then United boss Ferguson.

“There are other clubs interested in the player. We’ve shown an interest and that’s where we’re at at the moment.”

Van Persie completed the move just under a month later for a fee of around  £24million, signing a four-year deal at Old Trafford having just turned 29.

He left Emirates Stadium as the eighth-highest scorer in Arsenal’s history – 132 goals in 278 games – after announcing he would not be extending a contract which had just one year remaining.

Robin Van Persie, right, scored a hat-trick as Manchester United sealed the 2011-12 Premier League title with a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa
Robin Van Persie, right, scored a hat-trick as Manchester United sealed the 2011-12 Premier League title with a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Dutchman maintained his prolific form with United, retaining the Golden Boot after firing the club to the title in his first season by registering 26 times in the top flight, including a memorable volley against Aston Villa as part of a hat-trick which secured top spot with four games to spare.

In total, he scored 58 times in 105 outings during three seasons in Manchester before moving to Turkish side Fenerbahce in 2015 and then returning to first club Feyenoord in January 2018 ahead of retiring a year later.

Rotterdam-born Van Persie also helped Holland reach the final of the 2010 World Cup and finish third in 2014 during an illustrious career which included 50 goals in 102 appearances for his country.

