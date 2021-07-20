Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: West Ham rivals want to lure Declan Rice across the capital

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 7:32 am Updated: July 20, 2021, 8:18 am
Declan Rice and Raphael Varane (Nick Potts/PA)
Declan Rice and Raphael Varane (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

England international Declan Rice has been linked with a move to one of West Ham’s London rivals. The Express says Chelsea wanted to sign the midfielder a year ago, with the player since featuring in the Hammers’ run into the Europa League and the Three Lions’ journey to the Euro  2020 final. The paper, which cites The Football Terrace podcast, claims the Blues will approach West Ham to query the 22-year-old’s availability and price.

The Guardian reports a bid by Manchester United for Raphael Varane is imminent. The France centre-back has one year left at Real Madrid and the paper says he wants to play in the Premier League. United bosses are reportedly willing to offer the 28-year-old a home until 2026, with the Manchester Evening News saying the club is “inching closer” to a deal.

Italy’s Manuel Locatelli with a football
Manuel Locatelli will reportedly stay in Italy to chase Champions League glory (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal are willing to pay the £34million asking price for Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli but appear likely to miss out on the midfielder. The Italy international, 23, is set to choose Juventus as his new club because they can offer him the chance to play Champions League football, according to the Mirror.

The Liverpool Echo reports Everton face competition for the signature of Burnley winger Dwight McNeil. The paper says the former Manchester United youth player, 21, has also attracted the interest of Aston Villa.

Manchester City’s Yangel Herrera has reportedly attracted the interest of a number of Premier League clubs following a season on loan with LaLiga side Granada. The Sun reports Leeds, Southampton and West Ham have all kept tabs on the 23-year-old Venezuela midfielder, who is rated at £20m.

Social media round-up

Players to watch


Nuno Mendes: Fabrizio Romano reports Manchester City are monitoring the 19-year-old Portugal and Sporting Lisbon left-back.

Southampton v Leeds United – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Striker Danny Ings reportedly wants to leave the south coast for Manchester (Neil Hall/PA)

Danny Ings: The England and Southampton player, 28, wants to move to Manchester City or Manchester United, according to Talksport, but his club have not yet received an enquiry from the striker.

Jens Cajuste: France’s RMC Sport says Newcastle and Brentford are considering recruiting the Sweden midfielder from Midtjylland after Rennes’ efforts to sign the 21-year-old stalled.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]