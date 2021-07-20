Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine to carry Irish flag at opening ceremony

Boxers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine will carry the Irish flag in the athlete’s parade at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Former world champion Harrington will be making her debut at the Games while Irvine, a former European and Commonwealth Games medallist, competed in Rio in 2016.

Harrington said: “This means so much to me, to be able to represent not only myself as a person, but as a boxer, for boxing, for my family and for Ireland.

TEAM IRELAND FLAGBEARERS NAMED Boxers Brendan Irvine and Kellie Harrington selected to carry the flag for #TeamIreland in the #Tokyo2020 opening ceremony 🇮🇪 In a big move towards gender parity, nations can select a male and female flagbearer!! https://t.co/n0zRof3XIL pic.twitter.com/3sy3fEld1H — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 20, 2021

“It’s an amazing honour, there are so many athletes out here, and to be chosen as one of the flagbearers is absolutely fantastic.”

As part of its commitment to gender equality, the International Olympic Committee involved all competing nations to nominate a male and female athlete to share flag-carrying duties.