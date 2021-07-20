Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Frank Onyeka joins Premier League newcomers Brentford

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 11:12 am
Frank Onyeka, left, has joined Brentford (Phil Noble/PA)
Premier League newcomers Brentford have made Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka their first signing of the summer.

The 23-year-old joins from FC Midtjylland, where Bees owner Matthew Benham is the majority shareholder, for an undisclosed fee.

Onyeka, who has passed a medical and received a work permit, has signed a five-year contract in west London.

He played in both of Midtjylland’s Champions League matches against Liverpool last season, a 1-1 draw in Denmark and a 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

Bees boss Thomas Frank told the club website: “I am looking forward to getting Frank in the building. We think he is a strong addition to the squad, and we are looking forward to working with him. He is a very dynamic player.

“Frank plays as an eight in our system, he is very good at getting from box to box and will be valuable to us when we don’t have the ball.

“He has come from the Danish league and was one of the best midfield players in that league, we think he has the potential to develop further. All the coaches here are looking forward to working with Frank and pushing him to a higher level.”

Onyeka arrived in London on Monday and will now undergo a period of quarantine before linking up with his new team-mates.

