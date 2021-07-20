Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Milner’s presenting woes and McGregor’s new yacht – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 5:56 pm
James Milner and Conor McGregor (Clive Brunskill/Matt Crossick/PA)
James Milner and Conor McGregor (Clive Brunskill/Matt Crossick/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 20.

Football

Gary Lineker will be quaking in his boots!

Roy Keane headed home.

Paul Scholes trained in the heat.

The Messis enjoyed their holiday.

Davinson Sanchez celebrated his wedding anniversary.

Romelu Lukaku mixed business with pleasure.

Jude Bellingham relaxed.

And laughed.

Everton signed a new winger.

While Andros Townsend’s new team-mate showed off his wardrobe.

Wesley Fofana loved the weather.

Olympics

Preparations continued for Tokyo 2020.

Some of the British team were still travelling.

MMA

A new yacht for Conor McGregor?

Boxing

Anthony Joshua’s next fight was announced.

Cricket

Jason Roy’s blond hair could be here to stay.

Formula One

Damon Hill looked back on the weekend at Silverstone.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic reflected on his Wimbledon victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]