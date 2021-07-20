Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Rafael Benitez makes Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic first Everton signings

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 7:48 pm
Andros Townsend, left, and Asmir Begovic have joined Everton (Andrew Boyers/Nick Potts/PA)
Andros Townsend, left, and Asmir Begovic have joined Everton (Andrew Boyers/Nick Potts/PA)

Everton have signed former England winger Andros Townsend and Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

The 30-year-old Townsend was available on a free transfer after his deal at Crystal Palace expired at the end of last season and has signed a two-year contract.

The Toffees then brought in experienced goalkeeper Begovic to provide extra competition for first choice Jordan Pickford. The 34-year-old has signed a 12-month deal with the option of a further year.

The two signings are Everton’s first since the appointment of Rafael Benitez as manager.

Townsend, who previously played under Benitez during a brief spell at Newcastle five years ago, told Everton TV: “I think everyone knows what Everton is. It’s a massive football club, it’s very ambitious, a club which has been trying to get back to where it belongs into Europe and beyond.

“I’ll be doing all I can to help the club do that. As the old cliche goes, it was a no-brainer.”

Andros Townsend and Rafael Benitez embrace
Andros Townsend played under Rafael Benitez at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Townsend, who has 13 England caps, made his name at Tottenham, where he came through the youth ranks.

He moved to Newcastle in 2016 but left for Palace after their relegation from the Premier League later that year and spent five seasons at Selhurst Park.

Townsend tweeted: “After 5 amazing years and countless memories, it’s time to say my goodbyes to everyone at Crystal Palace.

“I’d like to say particular thank yous to the chairman for bringing me to Selhurst and giving me the opportunity to wear the red and blue, to Sam (Allardyce) and Roy (Hodgson) for their belief in me, and to my team-mates for the special moments we enjoyed together on the pitch.

“To the Palace fans. The beating heart of the club. To each and every one of you… Thank you. Thank you for all of your support, it’s that support which makes the club and Selhurst Park so special.

“It’s a shame we didn’t get to say goodbye properly, but we’ll be seeing each other soon enough and I’m already looking forward to returning to Selhurst when we meet again. Until next time, there’s a star-man playing on the right.”

Begovic is an experienced keeper
Begovic is an experienced keeper (John Walton/PA)

Former Stoke and Chelsea keeper Begovic has made 252 Premier League appearances in his career. He joined Bournemouth for £10million in 2017 and, although his spell on the south coast was punctuated by loan spells at FK Qarabag and AC Milan, he was restored as first choice in the Championship last season.

The Bosnian, who has 63 international caps, intends to push Pickford for a place.

He said: “I think the goalkeeping group here is fantastic. We’re going to push each other every single day and set those standards in training.

“I’m definitely here to compete and to try to help this team in any way I can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]