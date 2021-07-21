Football rumours: Paris St Germain willing to shed players to snare Paul Pogba

What the papers say

Paris St Germain reportedly want to bring Paul Pogba to the club this off-season. The 28-year-old is in his final year with Manchester United, with the Mirror saying PSG are preparing to offload other players to generate the £50million they think United will want for the France forward.

Another side willing to move players to get their marquee man this summer is Arsenal. The Mail reports the Gunners will offer Leicester Reiss Nelson or Ainsley Matiland Niles as part of a deal for 24-year-old England midfielder James Maddison, who the Foxes value at £50m.

Tottenham are close to finalising a deal to sign young Spain talent Bryan Gil from Sevilla, according to the Guardian. The paper says the agreement will see the 20-year-old winger come to north London and Argentina international Erik Lamela, 29, leave Spurs for the Andalusian club, with Tottenham to pay £21.6m plus add-ons.

The Sun, which cites Spain’s Mundo Deportivo, reports goalkeeper Neto wants to move to Arsenal. And the paper adds the Gunners have increased their interest in the 32-year-old Brazilian amid uncertainty over the future of first-choice Arsenal custodian Bernd Leno.

Moves to London or Birmingham have been flagged for goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Staying with stoppers and the Telegraph says Chelsea are interested in former Fulham player Marcus Bettinelli as a potential third-choice goalkeeper, after he spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough. The Mail, however, reports Aston Villa want to bring the 29-year-old to the Midlands to compete with Emiliano Martinez and Jed Steer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch



Kieran Trippier: The England and Atletico Madrid full-back, 30, has been linked with a move to Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News and TalkSport.

A Premier League return reportedly awaits Demarai Gray (Mike Egerton/PA)

Demarai Gray: The 25-year-old winger is inching closer to leaving Bayer Leverkusen for Everton after having a medical on Tuesday, Sky Sports reports.