Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: Paris St Germain willing to shed players to snare Paul Pogba

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 7:06 am
Paul Pogba and James Maddison (Fabrizio Carabelli/Michael Regan/PA)
Paul Pogba and James Maddison (Fabrizio Carabelli/Michael Regan/PA)

What the papers say

Paris St Germain reportedly want to bring Paul Pogba to the club this off-season. The 28-year-old is in his final year with Manchester United, with the Mirror saying PSG are preparing to offload other players to generate the £50million they think United will want for the France forward.

Another side willing to move players to get their marquee man this summer is Arsenal. The Mail reports the Gunners will offer Leicester Reiss Nelson or Ainsley Matiland Niles as part of a deal for 24-year-old England midfielder James Maddison, who the Foxes value at £50m.

Tottenham are close to finalising a deal to sign young Spain talent Bryan Gil from Sevilla, according to the Guardian. The paper says the agreement will see the 20-year-old winger come to north London and Argentina international Erik Lamela, 29, leave Spurs for the Andalusian club, with Tottenham to pay £21.6m plus add-ons.

The Sun, which cites Spain’s Mundo Deportivo, reports goalkeeper Neto wants to move to Arsenal. And the paper adds the Gunners have increased their interest in the 32-year-old Brazilian amid uncertainty over the future of first-choice Arsenal custodian Bernd Leno.

Marcus Bettinelli
Moves to London or Birmingham have been flagged for goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Staying with stoppers and the Telegraph says Chelsea are interested in former Fulham player Marcus Bettinelli as a potential third-choice goalkeeper, after he spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough. The Mail, however, reports Aston Villa want to bring the 29-year-old to the Midlands to compete with Emiliano Martinez and Jed Steer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch


Kieran Trippier: The England and Atletico Madrid full-back, 30, has been linked with a move to Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News and TalkSport.

Demarai Gray
A Premier League return reportedly awaits Demarai Gray (Mike Egerton/PA)

Demarai Gray: The 25-year-old winger is inching closer to leaving Bayer Leverkusen for Everton after having a medical on Tuesday, Sky Sports reports.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]