Jack Ross demands fast start from Hibernian in European opener

Jack Ross is looking for a smart start from Hibernian in their European curtain raiser against Santa Coloma on Thursday night.

The Easter Road side begin their new campaign with a Europa Conference League second qualifying-round clash against the visitors from Andorra.

There will be 4,700 supporters in attendance and the Hibs boss expects his side to be ready to go for the first-leg encounter.

Ross told HibsTV: “Through pre-season you always have the first competitive match circled.

“It is something that you are always working towards and the fact that it is in European competition just makes it even more special.

“Make no mistake about it, this is a massive game for us.

“We have approached it that way, our preparation has been geared up for that.

“It is not an easing ourselves into the start of the season, this is bang, ready to go on Thursday night.

“I think I have a playing group that because of the stability from last season, know how we work, know the expectation and demands we put on them and they have shown in the pre-season games they have put themselves in the best possible place to start the game well on Thursday.”

Attacker Martin Boyle is relishing the prospect of European football again.

He said: “We are not here to hang about, we obviously want to qualify for the group stages.

“I am sure every team has those ambitions.

“We had a long hard season last year and we strived towards the goal of European competition and we will take it game by game and opponent by opponent.

“I am sure when the manager goes through their team, we will know their strengths and weaknesses and know a lot about them.

“It will be a surprise package for us, but if we can play as we have been during pre-season I am sure we can give a good account of ourselves.”