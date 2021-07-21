Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021
Sport

‘Devastated’ Amber Hill to miss Olympics after testing positive for coronavirus

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 1:11 pm Updated: July 21, 2021, 1:21 pm
Amber Hill will not be going to Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA)
Amber Hill will not be going to Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA)

British shooter Amber Hill described herself as “absolutely devastated” as she withdrew from the Olympic Games after testing positive for coronavirus prior to her departure to Tokyo.

Hill is ranked number one in women’s skeet shooting and was deemed a serious contender for a medal in Japan ahead of the Games, which officially get under way with the opening ceremony on Friday.

The British Olympic Association confirmed Hill’s positive test and added there would be no replacement for the 23-year-old.

“There are no words to describe how I’m feeling right now,” Hill said.

“After five years of training and preparation, I’m absolutely devastated to say that last night I received a positive Covid-19 test, meaning I’ve had to withdraw from Team GB’s shooting team.

“Although I don’t have any symptoms, I will now isolate as per the Government guidance.”

