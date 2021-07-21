Pedro Martinez Losa appointed new head coach of Scotland Women

Pedro Martinez Losa has achieved an ambition by being appointed Scotland Women’s national team head coach.

The 45-year-old Spaniard joins from Bordeaux on a three-year contract and will start on August 1, ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying campaign.

Martinez Losa replaces Shelley Kerr who left the Scotland post last year.

The former Arsenal boss said: “It has been a long-held ambition of mine to coach a women’s national team so today represents a tremendous honour for me as I take charge of Scotland.

“I have admired from afar in recent years, watching a talented group of players take their nation to two back-to-back major championships and it’s now my job to ensure the team return to that stage.

“Scotland have an abundance of international talent alongside a well balanced mix of youth and experience throughout the squad, which was one of the main aspects which attracted me to the job.

“I want to achieve success on the pitch to inspire the next generation of female players in this country.

“I understand women’s football is growing rapidly in Scotland and I want to spearhead that with victories on the pitch.

“There is a promising journey ahead for the team and I can’t wait to get started ahead of the matches against Hungary and Faroe Islands.”

The UEFA Pro Licence holder spent two years in France following a one-year spell as director of football & general manager of London City Lionesses, which followed a three-year period as head coach of Arsenal Women.

Prior to a spell in the USA with Western New York Flash, Martinez Losa won the Spanish Women’s La Liga on three consecutive occasions between 2009 and 2011 with Rayo Vallecano Femenino, as well as the 2008 Copa de la Reina.

His first match in charge of the Scotland Women’s National Team will be on Friday, 17 September in Hungary before a home game against Faroe Islands four days later.

Scotland are aiming to reach their second successive FIFA World Cup and are also joined in a group with Spain and Ukraine.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive said: “Pedro’s CV is extremely impressive and following an extensive recruitment process, his experience of women’s football across the globe set him apart from the field.

“In a coaching career spanning more than 20 years, Pedro has succeeded in Spain, the United States, England and France and joins the Scottish FA with a set of attributes which will allow Scotland to fulfil their enormous potential.

“With the new women’s and girls’ strategy set to be released later this week, Pedro’s appointment will re-energise the game in Scotland and ensure it returns to the forefront of people’s minds ahead of an exciting qualification campaign where we aim to again grace the biggest stage in women’s football at the FIFA World Cup.”