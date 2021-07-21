Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Defender Sean Kelly signs one-year deal with Livingston

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 4:25 pm
Sean Kelly has joined Livingston (Ken Macpherson/PA)
Sean Kelly has signed a one-year deal with Livingston.

The 27-year-old defender arrives from Falkirk and goes straight into the squad for the Premier Sports Cup clash with Raith Rovers on Wednesday night.

Kelly started his career with St Mirren before moving to AFC Wimbledon in 2016.

He returned to Scotland with Ross County for the 2017-18 season before moving to the Bairns last season.

Livi manager David Martindale told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to bring Sean into the club. He’s a player I know very well and someone I have always felt should be playing in the Premiership.

“Sean was in training with us for a spell last season but both budget-wise and player-wise, I was at my maximum and already had very good cover in the centre-half area.

“I predominantly see Sean as a left centre-half and that’s where I see him being most utilised here, albeit, he can cover the left-back area too.

“He will provide us with competition in the defensive area and I feel it’s vitally important that we have players who can do a job in a few positions.

“I’m delighted to get Sean on board – a very capable footballer who I know first-hand is a very good character both on and off the park.

“He knows the game inside out and I have no doubt that he’ll be a great signing for us.

“Sean has signed an initial one-year contract with incentives leading to a further year.”

