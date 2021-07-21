Life in Tokyo with Jazmin Sawyers – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 21.

Olympics

Jazmin Sawyers provided an insight into life as an athlete at Tokyo 2020.

Here’s a little video showing the COVID rules in the @TeamGB prep camp at @Tokyo2020. Lots of people wondering how strict it is/what rules are in place for the athletes. Here’s your answer! pic.twitter.com/4b0fSEzYLN — Jazmin Sawyers (@JazminSawyers) July 21, 2021

But Amber Hill would not be joining her in Japan.

Adam Peaty and Max Whitlock were raring to go.

Just another great day in Japan, arrived into the Olympic village yesterday. I’ve had the best preparation I could possibly have had, now it’s time for the pre-flight check ☄️ @TeamGB have the best support, thankyou for all your messages they mean the world. pic.twitter.com/lFFNm8modw — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) July 21, 2021

Amazing feeling at podium training today @TeamGB 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/nH6uPseX56 — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) July 21, 2021

The taekwondo team are ready.

Alex Morgan was looking forward to the Olympic football tournament getting under way.

GAME DAY!! Olympics is finally here and I'm so proud to represent Team USA at #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/WIV3TwiqLR — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 21, 2021

But the US suffered a shock defeat.

FINAL | Not the start we wanted but plenty of tournament to play. We go again on Saturday. 🇺🇸 0-3 🇸🇪 | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/dkb50GKpc1 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 21, 2021

No such problem for Team GB, though.

It was hot on the track.

Coach goals 🥺 First track session at the @TeamGB holding camp complete. 📸 @sammellishphoto pic.twitter.com/9jNfAmwyQX — Emily Diamond OLY (@EmilyDiamond11) July 21, 2021

Time to focus.

See you in a couple of weeks social media 👋 @TeamGB 🔥🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/kIj5wrva4n — Susannah Townsend OLY (@stownsend7) July 21, 2021

A Gold-winning caddie was wishing Team GB’s class of 2021 good luck.

Best of luck to @Paul_Casey and Johnny …. @TommyFleetwood and @FinoEFC in the upcoming Olympic golf tournament…. Hope you have an equally memorable experience as we did in Rio … @TeamGB 💪 pic.twitter.com/uuGJiy2je4 — Dick fulchers lad (@Fooch1993) July 21, 2021

Paralympian Stef Reid was also getting excited about Tokyo.

I'm going to Tokyo!!!!! Making the team gets harder and harder. It feels extra special this year and I'm so thankful to everyone who has been in my corner!!! Let's do this!!!!! #Tokyo2020 #paralympian pic.twitter.com/9n2Q4GxD25 — Stef Reid MBE (@RunJumpStefReid) July 21, 2021

Football

More competition for David De Gea and Dean Henderson.

A new signing at the National Football Museum.

NEW SIGNING 🦄 Meet Unity the unicorn, one of the inflatables famously ridden by the @England squad during this year's @EURO2020. Retired from active duty, Unity will be put out to pasture on our galleries. https://t.co/eQ4DXs1QpK pic.twitter.com/xgpuKwQUN9 — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) July 21, 2021

Jesse Lingard was feeling good.

Comedian Jon Richardson wished Marcelo Bielsa well on his birthday.

Happy Birthday to the best Man(ager) in football. Here’s hoping we get to celebrate his 70th with him still in charge at Elland Road. #lufc #FelizCumpleañosSeñor — Jon Richardson (@RonJichardson) July 21, 2021

Patrice Evra was wishing he could follow himself.

Four years at Liverpool for Andrew Robertson, who struggled with the heat.

Loved every minute ❤️ https://t.co/H4tj5VOYbM — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) July 21, 2021

Me in 30 degrees abroad vs in 30 degrees heat in UK pic.twitter.com/mM82eeuqVk — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) July 21, 2021

Cricket

She said yes!

Decision Pending… ⏳ She said YES! 💍 Congrats Phil and Jill! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SHj0iy45Pw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2021

Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan and Jos Buttler loved England’s T20 win over Pakistan.

What a brilliant series! Great effort from the lads with the white ball this summer 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KM6MrlE0AT — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) July 21, 2021

Kate Cross and Danni Wyatt looked forward to The Hundred.

The only guitar I can play 🎸 Looking forward to @thehundred 💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/3mKLJHUv8Z — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) July 21, 2021

Yorkshire spinner Josh Poysden retired from cricket.

Tennis

Back to school for Emma Raducanu.

Snooker

Neil Robertson had a trim.

Basketball

NBA players react after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 50-point performance led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA title.

Salute & Congrats @Giannis_An34!! You earned that shit!! 🏆💍 💐. 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 21, 2021

Congrats to the @Bucks on winning the NBA championship!!! Hell of a season 🏁 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 21, 2021

Nothing but respect for the Milwaukee Bucks franchise, the city of Milwaukee and those loud ass fans. Incredible playoff run fellas! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 21, 2021

Aye! Enjoyed watching greatness out there tonight. GREATNESS! @Giannis_An34 congrats bro — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 21, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo!! 50 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks…sheesh🥵🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations to the MVP! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 21, 2021

Some NFL players were also impressed with the Bucks.

Incredible job by Wes and Mark, Peter, Jon Horst our GM made some incredible moves, and our stars played like stars. Can’t stop 34 💪🏼💪🏼 #champs — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 21, 2021

There may be 100,000+ in the streets of Milwaukee tonight. Those players are never getting out of that arena. Special, special stuff. Congrats @Bucks!!! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 21, 2021

As was Romelu Lukaku.

Giannis damn…💯💯 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) July 21, 2021

And no sporting success is complete without a special WWE belt.