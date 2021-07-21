Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021
Sport

Decision pending – Cricket fan proposes as England battle Pakistan

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 9:26 pm
England’s Dawid Malan is dismissed during the Twenty20 International match at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday July 20, 2021.
England's Dawid Malan is dismissed during the Twenty20 International match at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday July 20, 2021.

England and Pakistan were not the only ones forming partnerships at Emirates Old Trafford on Tuesday, with one fan successfully proposing to his partner.

The big moment came with Pakistan batting first in the third and deciding Twenty20 match between the sides in Lancashire, with the series level at 1-1.

“Oh, there’s a proposal in the crowd,” announced the commentator.

Whoever was in charge of the television graphics played along with a “decision pending” banner, before announcing “she said yes!”

“That’s the biggest cheer of the day,” said the commentator.

Important pairings followed on the pitch for England, who chased down the target of 155 with just two balls remaining to clinch a series victory.

Despite losing three batsmen in five balls towards the end, the home side won the series decider with three wickets to spare.

