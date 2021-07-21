Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Motherwell were out-fought by Airdrie – Graham Alexander

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 10:35 pm
Moterwell manager Graham Alexander (Jane Barlow/PA)
Moterwell manager Graham Alexander (Jane Barlow/PA)

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander admitted his side were out-fought by local rivals Airdrie as they fell to a 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat.

The Diamonds secured the bragging rights after spectacular second-half strikes from Rhys McCabe and Scott McGill – hours after he completed a loan move from Hearts.

Motherwell had 700 fans in the 2,000 crowd at the Penny Cars Stadium for the first Lanarkshire derby between the teams in 14 years and many of those who stayed to the end vented their anger towards the players.

Alexander said: “First half I thought we were OK without causing too many problems for the opposition but second half we lost way too many physical duels and we lost the game on the competitive side.

“You have to earn the right to win in any game of football, in any sport. You have to earn the right through endeavour, through work rate. We have gymnasiums to build our bodies strong for a reason – so we are competitive.”

The result puts both teams on six points ahead of their final fixture. Group F leaders Queen’s Park have seven points but have completed their fixtures.

Alexander, whose side host Annan on Saturday, said: “Everyone will understand that tonight was nowhere near good enough and none of us are happy about it, but we are the ones who have the opportunity to change it. We have another game in two days’ time to put it right and that’s what we have to do.”

Airdrie boss Ian Murray said: “I thought we were excellent and I think for the second half we deserved it. It’s really important we keep our feet on the ground because we have a huge game on Saturday against Queen of the South.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal