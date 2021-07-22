Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
World number one Chris Skelley heads GB judo team for Tokyo Paralympics

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 10:39 am
Chris Skelley narrowly missed out on bronze at Rio 2016 (David Davies/PA)
World number one Chris Skelley is among four visually-impaired judoka selected to represent Great Britain at this summer’s Paralympics.

Skelley, the 2017 European champion who narrowly missed out on bronze at Rio 2016, competes in the -100kg category.

The 27-year-old will be joined in Tokyo by Elliot Stewart (-90kg), Jack Hodgson (+100kg) and Daniel Powell (-81kg).

Stewart, a World and European bronze medallist who is currently ranked fourth in the world, makes his Paralympic debut after his sight began to deteriorate in 2016.

The 33-year-old’s father Dennis was a judo bronze medallist at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul.

“It has always been a dream of mine to compete at a Games,” he said in a statement. “I relish the opportunity to represent my country with pride.”

Former world junior champion Hodgson, 24, finished seventh on his Paralympic debut in Brazil five years ago and is reigning European Championship bronze medallist.

World number eight Powell, 30, made his Paralympic debut at London 2012 and returned to judo in 2018 following a five-year absence. His father Terry is a two-time Paralympic bronze medallist.

British Judo Paralympic head coach Ian Johns said in a statement: “The four lads that have qualified have given everything, and more, to try and keep the focus of their training in very uncertain times towards what will be the most talked about Games in history.

“The team are extremely excited and are in their final preparations to go and give their best performances and hopefully come away with some medals or placings.”

