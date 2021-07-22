Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Portsmouth launch disciplinary process over abusive posts in academy group chat

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 10:41 am
Portsmouth have started disciplinary proceedings after concluding an investigation into allegations of discriminatory messages (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Portsmouth have launched disciplinary proceedings after concluding an investigation into allegations that some of the club’s Under-18s players used discriminatory language in a group conversation.

League One Pompey began an investigation after images appeared on social media of posts in a private chat following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy earlier this month.

All members of the squad were suspended while the probe was ongoing and those found not to be involved have now been allowed to return to training.

A statement issued on the club’s official website said: “Portsmouth Football Club have concluded an investigation into discriminatory messages that originated from an Academy U18 private group chat.

“A disciplinary process will now begin, which – in line with club policy and employment law – will last for a minimum of five working days.

“All members of the U18 side were suspended while the investigation took place, but those who are not involved in the disciplinary process have now returned to training.

“With that in mind and in regards to this sensitive matter, Portsmouth FC would continue to respectfully appeal for everyone’s consideration in their use of social media posts directed towards any of its employees and, indeed, any other external parties.

“The club will not be commenting further until the disciplinary process is complete.”

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed penalties in the shoot-out which handed Italy their victory at Wembley, and were later subjected to racist abuse online.

