Daniel Farke: I would not accept 17th in Premier League if offered it now

Daniel Farke insists he is not “addicted” to which position his Norwich side will reach on their return to the Premier League but that he would reject the offer of a 17th-place finish before a ball is kicked.

The Canaries boss signed a new four-year deal on Wednesday having once again guided the club back into the top-flight.

Having won the Sky Bet Championship in his second year in charge, Norwich were relegated last year only to bounce back immediately by winning the second-level title again.

Now the club are aiming to maintain their Premier League status but Farke is not ready to predict where he feels the club can finish – but would turn down the offer of merely surviving.

“Our first aim and main aim was to always be a member of the top 26 teams in this country,” he said.

“We want to play one day in the Premier League in the top 20 but if not, finish in the top 6 (of the Championship)

“This was our aim and it was a big aim for a self-funding club. Right now we have achieved this consistency. We won the Championship title, played in the Premier League, win the Championship title again and now we are heading back into the Premier League.

“That is of course what we want, the next step is to become a really established Premier League club, we want to become a permanent member.

“We are not naive, we know we aren’t fighting for the Premier League title but we want to develop the club from season to season.

“I’m ready to grind out everything from each and every season. If you would guarantee me right now, here is a letter and if you sign you will finish in 17th position this season, I wouldn’t sign it.

“Of course it would be a great success and would probably have a non-relegation parade through the city and everyone would praise us but I am not too addicted to positions, I just want to say after the next season we have done the best with our opportunities.”

Farke revealed he had opportunity to leave Norwich after their relegation last year but felt he owed it to the club to stick with them and attempt a return straight back into the big time.

“Both parties are realistic and know this (relationship) is quite rare in football,” he said, having already been in charge since 2017.

“I know what a privileged situation I am in and I feel unbelievably grateful and humble and emotional, just thankful because the time when the manager was allowed to create something special and stay for so many years is now long ago.

“I can remember the situation one year ago, normally after relegation questions are asked and it is ‘we need a new manager’ but it felt the other way round.

“Our key people were concerned I wouldn’t want to go back to the second-tier because there some other options but I also got the feeling that I wanted to give something back for all the trust, support and help so I took the decision to stay and it was certainty the right decision.”

Asked if in his wildest dreams Norwich could stay up and also challenge for silverware next year, the 44-year-old added: “In my wildest dreams, I don’t dream about football that is for sure!

“But in my craziest dreams, if I am honest I go into games to win football games. It is great to lift some silverware.

“It won’t happen with Norwich City for the next few years, probably not, but we are not too addicted to places in the table, we don’t have this attitude.”