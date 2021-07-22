Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021
Sport

Chris Mueller to join Hibernian in January

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 2:56 pm
Hibernian manager Jack Ross is to add United States winger Chris Mueller to his squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Orlando City winger Chris Mueller has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Hibernian.

The Easter Road club announced that the 24-year-old United States international will join up with Jack Ross’ squad on January 1, 2022 following the conclusion of the MLS season.

Ahead of the Europa Conference League clash with Santa Coloma at Easter Road on Thursday night, manager Ross told the club’s official website: “Chris was someone who was brought to our attention a number of months ago.

“We worked long and hard to make this deal happen.

“Chris is an exciting signing and his recent performances with Orlando have been terrific.

“He has a skill set that we think is going to be really well suited to Scotland.

“He can score goals and add creativity and he has an impressive mindset as both an athlete and a person.

“Chris’ arrival is also an example of us widening our net.

“It is great to have another player join us with international experience.

“We also have the likes of Alex Gogic, Martin Boyle, Kevin Nisbet and Paul Hanlon who have been capped and Chris will add to that experience and squad depth.”

Executive chairman Ron Gordon said: “I am very excited to have Chris Mueller join Hibs.

“He’s an exceptional player with a knack for goal.

“This signing speaks to our commitment to build and improve on last season. I know he will be an exciting addition to our very strong squad. I am confident he will become a fans’ favourite.

“Most importantly, I’m delighted that Chris saw Hibs as the right club for him and the next step in his blossoming career.

“I am very much looking forward to welcoming Chris to Hibs and Easter Road.

“Lastly, a big thank you to the entire football department for all their diligent work on this signing and throughout this transfer window so far.”

