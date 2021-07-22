Sport Florian Lejeune rejoins Alaves on a permanent deal from Newcastle By Press Association July 22, 2021, 4:31 pm Florian Lejeune has joined Alaves on a permanent deal from Newcastle (Adam Davy/PA) French defender Florian Lejeune has rejoined Alaves on a permanent deal from Newcastle, the Premier League club have confirmed. The 30-year-old returns to the Spanish outfit after a successful season-long loan last term. Lejeune joined Newcastle in an £8.7million deal from Eibar in 2017 but was hampered by two serious knee injuries during his time at the club. He made 46 appearances for the club in all competitions. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Football rumours: Harry Kane linked with £160million move to Manchester City Rafael Benitez makes Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic first Everton signings Andros Townsend reunited with Rafael Benitez at Everton Football rumours: West Ham rivals want to lure Declan Rice across the capital