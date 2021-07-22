Team GB stars preparing for the Olympics – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Olympics

The Olympic action is drawing ever closer (for most athletes).

24 hours to go 😁😁🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/2M1aYY5IMa — Emily Diamond OLY (@EmilyDiamond11) July 22, 2021

Despite the unprecedented level of anxiety I’ve experience I think I’m excited to finally head to Japan! I wouldn’t be feeling this confident if it wasn’t for the support and help of @chrisbramah, along with others, he’s got me through each setback stronger than before. pic.twitter.com/p65DzeiERN — Tom Bosworth (@TomBosworth) July 22, 2021

Bring it on! Kicking things off at @Tokyo2020 tomorrow morning. If you’re brave enough, you can watch live at 3:30am (Friday morning) on the BBC red button. Thanks everyone for your support so far.. can’t wait to get started! 🚣‍♀️ 🇬🇧 @TeamGB pic.twitter.com/rNl2RS1wrp — Jack Beaumont (@jackbeaumontt) July 22, 2021

Loving Tokyo 🇯🇵 such a beautiful place📸 exploring the village before I start the job I came to do 🥊🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/kGjkIF31mC — Charley Davison (@charleydavison3) July 22, 2021

Some have already started – and have important messages to share.

Fighting for what is right with this incredible bunch of humans @TeamGB 🇬🇧 https://t.co/IpABKLgxuc — Rachel Daly (@RachelDaly3) July 22, 2021

The athletes want to look good for the cameras.

In the Whitlock barber shop this morning…💈🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/LqynIZuNy9 — Giarnni Regini-Moran (@GiarnniM) July 22, 2021

Top tan = top performance? pic.twitter.com/BQXq9pCCV4 — Joshua Bugajski (@Joshbugajski) July 22, 2021

Not even the heat can get him down.

After years of training and sacrifices to get here… I’m just going to smile my way through the 34°C heat & 80% humidity. 🇯🇵 #TeamGB #東京2020 pic.twitter.com/Rk0DFD0c9D — Taylor Campbell (@TaylorLC1996) July 22, 2021

American’s Simone Biles and MyKala Skinner were feeling old at 24…

Time to focus on the serious stuff.

All focus on the next 2 weeks. We are signing off social media for the duration of the tournament, it’s business time! Thank you so much for all the messages of support❤️, see you on the other side!! 👋🏼 @TeamGB @GBHockey @Olympics pic.twitter.com/icmuLXUMir — Hannah Martin (@hkmartin7) July 22, 2021

Ready to rumble! See you on the other side 💪🔥🇬🇧🏑👋 pic.twitter.com/sW323e5C7H — Sarah Robertson (@SarahRobertson_) July 22, 2021

The time has come! Tomorrow I start my Olympic campaign out here in Tokyo. I race in Heat 4 at 10:00am (2am UK time) follow on @BBCSport and BBC red button. I am now heading into my Olympic bubble. I will see you on the other side of the big one!😊 pic.twitter.com/93wL5j1H66 — Victoria Thornley (@VickyThornleyGB) July 22, 2021

But not every athlete is having a positive Tokyo experience.

Urm nah.. we’ve been stuck inside for 6days now with 11 negative test and all double vaccinated. Shocked we’re not allowed back into a Covid safe environment . My Olympic experience will be spent alone, bar a few socially distanced hours a day. https://t.co/jgqZnYhH0u — Zak seddon (@Zakeroo12) July 22, 2021

Football

When Yaya met Jurgen.

Great to meet coach Klopp and watch the @liverpoolfc squad training! 🙌🏾 Top manager and what a humble man, really enjoyed my time with you coach Klopp and the lads here today👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/biCcQ4uaan — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) July 22, 2021

Pick that one out!

Everton’s new signing introduced himself to the blue part of Merseyside.

Pre-season work continued.

RONDOS are always intense and funny!! #Tikitaka 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NYNkarnhRo — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) July 22, 2021

Always have something to chase 🐆 pic.twitter.com/TyJBXq3QBK — Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@RLC) July 22, 2021

Tottenham launched their new kit.

Describe this kit in one word ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HJC4e0O0T8 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 22, 2021

Emi Buendia was pleased with his first outing at Aston Villa.

😍 Great first game with this shirt and really good vibes 🤙🏼 It was nice to have the fans on the stands. We keep working! 💜 #AVFC pic.twitter.com/32Rd4WS0ug — Emiliano Buendia (@EM10Buendia) July 22, 2021

Andres Iniesta soaked up the sun.

Mario Gotze had a good night.

What a night, what a team @PSV 🔴⚪️ Scoring on the big stage always hits different, especially with fans in the background 🤙 Happy about my two goals and Eran Zahavi also didn’t play too bad 😜 #PSVGAL pic.twitter.com/xGYzD8uGNe — Mario Götze (@MarioGoetze) July 22, 2021

Cricket

Kate Cross reflected on the opening night of The Hundred.

Does it honestly get any better than that?! Electric atmosphere at the opener of @thehundred, a privilege to kick the tournament off 💃🏽🤩 Result aside that was up there with one of my favourite days on the pitch! And @BeckyHill smashing it too 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/B3cUeD5Nh1 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) July 22, 2021

Tennis

Johanna Konta enjoyed some down time.

How it feels walking around London today ☀️💦 pic.twitter.com/bqnjj0AITL — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) July 22, 2021

Snooker

