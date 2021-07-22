Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Team GB stars preparing for the Olympics – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 7:19 pm
Dina Asher-Smith and Laura Muir (PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 22.

Olympics

The Olympic action is drawing ever closer (for most athletes).

Some have already started – and have important messages to share.

The athletes want to look good for the cameras.

Not even the heat can get him down.

American’s Simone Biles and MyKala Skinner were feeling old at 24…

Time to focus on the serious stuff.

But not every athlete is having a positive Tokyo experience.

Football

When Yaya met Jurgen.

Pick that one out!

Everton’s new signing introduced himself to the blue part of Merseyside.

Pre-season work continued.

Tottenham launched their new kit.

Emi Buendia was pleased with his first outing at Aston Villa.

Andres Iniesta soaked up the sun.

Mario Gotze had a good night.

Cricket

Kate Cross reflected on the opening night of The Hundred.

Tennis

Johanna Konta enjoyed some down time.

Snooker

Always good to show off silverware in your profile picture.

