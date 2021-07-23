Chelsea announce arrival of Lauren James on four-year deal

Women’s Super League champions Chelsea have signed Lauren James on a four-year deal.

The 19-year-old forward, whose brother Reece plays for the men’s team, was previously part of the club’s academy and rejoins from Manchester United, where she scored the club’s first ever WSL goal.

She said: “It’s a great feeling to come back home, to a great club, the club I started at the age of six.

It’s a great feeling to come back home, to a great club, the club I started at the age of six. To be able to play for the first team now and come back here to Emma and the rest of the group is a great feeling. I can’t wait to meet all the fans at kingsmeadow @ChelseaFCW 💙😍 pic.twitter.com/8k6CDkkEB4 — Lauren James (@laurenjamess22) July 23, 2021

“To be able to play for the first team now and come back here to Emma (Hayes) and the rest of the group is a good feeling.

“I’m excited to get started and I can’t wait to meet all the fans at Kingsmeadow when the new season kicks in.”

Boss Emma Hayes added: “Lauren is an exciting, young talent who we have admired for a while.

James’ brother Reece plays for the men’s team and England (Nick Potts/PA)

“When the opportunity came up to sign her, we felt now was the right time to bring her back to the club. We’re excited to see how she develops in the coming years and look forward to welcoming her to pre-season training.”

James, who scored against her new club while playing for United last season, left Chelsea and made her debut for Arsenal aged 16 before joining the Red Devils two years later.

Chelsea begin the defence of their WSL against the Gunners in early September.