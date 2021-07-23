Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
England coach John Mitchell is to return to Wasps ahead of the new season

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 5:04 pm
England defence coach John Mitchell is to return to Wasps (Mike Egerton/PA)
England coach John Mitchell is to return to Wasps ahead of the new season, the Gallagher Premiership club have announced.

The 57-year-old former All Blacks head coach, currently part of Eddie Jones’ England backroom staff, has signed a contract which will see him return to Wasps, where he worked as an assistant coach during the 1999-2000 campaign, to join men’s head coach Lee Blackett’s team.

Blackett told the club’s official website: “We are thrilled to add John to the coaching group for this season. He brings a wealth of knowledge and will only improve our playing department. Once we knew John was available, we prioritised getting him back to Wasps.

Lee Blackett
Lee Blackett has added to his coaching staff at Wasps (Adam Davy/PA)

“Finding somebody of John’s calibre at both an international and domestic level is rare. He fits the profile we have been looking for, adding to our talented group of coaches.

“John’s primary role will be to lead the attack, but his breadth of top-level experience will see him assist on a number of levels.

“He understands Wasps having worked here before and his passion for the club and improving our players shone through from the start.”

Kiwi Mitchell, who served as England’s forwards coach under Sir Clive Woodward from 1997 to 2000, has also had a spell as head coach with the United States and two with Sale Sharks, and has presided over England’s defence since September 2018.

