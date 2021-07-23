Steven Gerrard confident Connor Goldson will sign new Rangers contract

Steven Gerrard is confident Rangers can keep Connor Goldson at Ibrox longer term as talks continue over a contract extension for the defender.

The 28-year-old joined the Light Blues from Brighton in the summer of 2018 just after the former Liverpool and England captain took charge of the Govan club.

Goldson has become an integral part of Gerrard’s team and was an ever-present during the Gers’ march to the title last season.

The centre-back has only one year left on his current deal and asked if he was confident of keeping Goldson at Ibrox for a longer period, Gerrard, looking ahead to the home friendly against Brighton on Saturday, told Sky Sports Scotland: “Talks are on-going.

“I’m confident we can get it to where we want to get it but at the same time we will respect Connor’s space, where he is at and there is no need to rush.

“His advisors are in touch with the club and things are moving forward but hopefully sooner rather than later we can get him tied down because he is very important to the team, to the club and to me personally because he is robust, a leader, a top player and as a manager they are the types of player you want to rely on.

“I have a fantastic personal relationship with Connor.

“I remember bringing him up three years ago and he has done an incredible job.

“He’s got stronger and stronger each season, he’s very comfortable here, he’s a big leader, we’ve given him a big responsibility by making him vice-captain of this club. So he’s very settled.”