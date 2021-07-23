Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Steven Gerrard confident Connor Goldson will sign new Rangers contract

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 5:42 pm
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hoping to keep Connor Goldson longer term (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hoping to keep Connor Goldson longer term (Steve Welsh/PA)

Steven Gerrard is confident Rangers can keep Connor Goldson at Ibrox longer term as talks continue over a contract extension for the defender.

The 28-year-old joined the Light Blues from Brighton in the summer of 2018 just after the former Liverpool and England captain took charge of the Govan club.

Goldson has become an integral part of Gerrard’s team and was an ever-present during the Gers’ march to the title last season.

The centre-back has only one year left on his current deal and asked if he was confident of keeping Goldson at Ibrox for a longer period, Gerrard, looking ahead to the home friendly against Brighton on Saturday, told Sky Sports Scotland: “Talks are on-going.

“I’m confident we can get it to where we want to get it but at the same time we will respect Connor’s space, where he is at and there is no need to rush.

“His advisors are in touch with the club and things are moving forward but hopefully sooner rather than later we can get him tied down because he is very important to the team, to the club and to me personally because he is robust, a leader, a top player and as a manager they are the types of player you want to rely on.

“I have a fantastic personal relationship with Connor.

“I remember bringing him up three years ago and he has done an incredible job.

“He’s got stronger and stronger each season, he’s very comfortable here, he’s a big leader, we’ve given him a big responsibility by making him vice-captain of this club. So he’s very settled.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal