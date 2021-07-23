Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Harry Wilson set to leave Liverpool for Fulham

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 5:58 pm
Harry Wilson is set to join Fulham, PA understands (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fulham are closing in on a deal for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.

The Wales international had been attracting interest from Benfica but the Cottagers have jumped to the head of the queue and the PA news agency understands Craven Cottage now looks like his most likely destination.

Wilson is currently still at the club’s training camp in Austria but was withdrawn from the squad for Friday night’s friendly against manager Jurgen Klopp’s former club Mainz so as not to jeopardise any transfer.

Liverpool expect to get around £10million for the 24-year-old former academy graduate, who has made just two first-team appearances for the club – in the FA and Carabao Cups – but has spent much of his time on loan at Hull, Derby, Bournemouth and Cardiff.

