Austrian midfielder David Cancola joins Ross County on a free transfer

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 6:56 pm
Malky Mackay has added to his Ross County squad (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Austrian midfielder David Cancola has joined Ross County on a free transfer from Slovan Liberec.

Following a successful trial period with the Staggies in January, the 24-year-old midfielder signed a pre-contract with the club, to join when his contract expired.

The Dingwall club were successful in an application for a work permit for the player who came through the youth system at Austria Vienna.

Manager Malky Mackay told the club’s official website: “David is a player we have been tracking for some time, both before and after his trial period here last January.

“He has played extensively in the Austrian and Czech leagues, and also in the Europa League.

“The club has worked really hard to bring David to Dingwall, as currently signing European players is an extensive process.

“We are delighted to sign David, as he brings a wealth of experience to the playing squad, and we look forward to getting him started at Ross County”.

The transfer is subject to international clearance and the completion of the visa process.

