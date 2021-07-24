Sport Man City name Brian Barry-Murphy as new development squad manager By Press Association July 24, 2021, 4:27 pm Manchester City have announced the appointment of former Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy as the new manager of their Elite Development Squad. The 42-year-old Irishman stepped down at League Two Dale after two years in charge last month. Barry-Murphy will succeed Enzo Maresca, who recently left City to take over at Italian side Parma. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola named LMA manager of the year John Stones believes Man City are in perfect place to win Champions League Jurgen Klopp congratulates ‘best manager in the world’ Pep Guardiola Boss Brian Barry-Murphy bemoans Rochdale’s squad strength